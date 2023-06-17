scorecardresearch
Karan Johar to be honoured at British Parliament

Karan Johar to be honoured at British Parliament in London for his contribution to the global entertainment industry

Karan Johar to be honoured at British Parliament
Karan Johar _ pic courtesy instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar will be honoured at the British Parliament in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry next week, Tuesday 20th June 2023. The event will take place at the Palace of Westminster, which serves as the meeting place for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Johar has a special relationship with the United Kingdom having filmed many of his productions such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil across the country. In 2012, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for Visit Britain for a special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country.

His blockbuster movies Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan became the highest grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office upon their respective theatrical releases, setting new records.

He currently heads Dharma Productions, one of India’s top film production studios, behind films such as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Sooryavanshi, Baahubhali, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

This year marks his 25th anniversary working in the global entertainment industry, which will be celebrated with his next film starring British India-born actress Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, titled Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, releasing in UK cinemas and globally this summer on 28th July 2023.

The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
Entertainment Today

