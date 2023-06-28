scorecardresearch
Karan Johar on ‘Tum Kya Mile’: Love songs are always challenging

Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is out and the filmmaker feels that love songs are always challenging.

The first track titled ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is out and the filmmaker feels that love songs are always challenging.

After ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, Karan has teamed up with Pritam and Arijit Singh yet again. Released on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel, Tum Kya Mile captures the essence of love and the soothing chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on-screen.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerising vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

Karan said: “Love songs are always challenging, especially when one has a legacy to live up to. Love songs of Dharma Productions have always connected with audiences across the world. I remember we kept the recording of the love song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the end because Pritam Dada, Amitabh, and I were so nervous about how the song will be.

He added: “We always met at our Bandra office because Dada considers it very lucky for him. I remember at one of our sessions, he made us hear just the melody of Tum Kya Mile and it immediately resonated with me. The simplicity of the tune connected with me.”

Singer Arijit Singh shared that it has been an absolute joy to lend his voice to ‘Tum Kya Mile.’

“I hope that this rendition connects with the listeners and evokes the same emotions that we felt while bringing this song to life.”

Shreya Ghoshal said that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ is a song that will truly resonate on a deep level.

“The lyrics and music weave together to create a magical atmosphere of love. I hope that it touches the hearts of the audience, just as it touched mine. It’s always humbling to collaborate with such talented artists.”

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

