Karan Johar’s 25 years in cinema to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

A tribute will be paid to filmmaker Karan Johar at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as he completes 25 remarkable years in the industry. 

The festival, taking place from August 11 to 20, will showcase Karan Johar’s exceptional contribution to Indian cinema by hosting a series of events and special screenings in his honour.

Karan said: “I am deeply honoured to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This year holds a special significance for me as I celebrate 25 years as a filmmaker, and I can’t think of a better platform than this festival to commemorate this milestone in my career.”

“Returning for the third time at the festival, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from the Australian audience. The festival’s curation of a special experience and celebrations to mark this momentous landmark in my journey fills me with a sense of joy and gratitude,” said the filmmaker, who made his debut in 1998 with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

“It is an opportunity for me to reflect upon the last 25 years as a filmmaker, the challenges, the triumphs, and the learnings that have shaped my artistic vision. I look forward to engaging in a special talk at the festival, where I will share insights and anecdotes from my journey, hoping to inspire and connect with fellow filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts,” he added.

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said: “Karan Johar is a true icon of Indian cinema, and his impact on the industry cannot be overstated. We are privileged to honour his extraordinary career and his invaluable contributions to Indian filmmaking at this year’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.”

“Karan’s remarkable journey as a filmmaker spans 25 years, during which he has created a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come,” she added.

