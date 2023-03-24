scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a hint on 3 Idiots sequel in this viral video

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video that has left everyone curious and super excited.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Looks like the makers are planning for the sequel of the blockbuster movie 3 Idiots. On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video that has left everyone curious and super excited.

Kareena shared how a picture of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan from an alleged press conference has gone viral on social media. She wondered if they are planning the sequel of 3 Idiots and claimed that she is not sure if Boman Irani is also aware of it.

“I just got to know that when I was on a holiday that these three were upto something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from the secret that these three are keeping from us. Something is fishy and please don’t say this is Sharman ka some movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. But only these three, without me? I don’t think even Boman knows about this. Calling Boman right now to check aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar. This smells like a sequel for sure,” Kareena said in the video.

R Madhavan commented on the post saying, “Arre Arre, nothing like that Bebo, @KareenaKapoorKhan. I’m equally shocked that @sharmanjoshi did not call you, this is the ONLY thing he was asked to do”

Sharman too commented saying, “Yaar jab bhi kuch aisa hota hain, how am I at the centre of the problem? Aamir told @actormaddy , I was right there when he told him to.
But we did miss you .. and everyone else”

3 Idiots was directed by Rajkumari Hirani and released in 2009. The film starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Mona Singh among others in key roles.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a hint 3 Idiots sequel soon in this viral video below:

World Athletics deals a big blow to DSD, male-to-female transgender athletes
Vijayendra Kumeria learns from drunk scenes in movies for 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'
