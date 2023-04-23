scorecardresearch
When son Jehangir served Kareena Kapoor breakfast

It is a happy Sunday for Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as her younger son Jehangir served her breakfast.

It is a happy Sunday for Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as her younger son Jehangir served her breakfast. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kareena posted a photo where only Jeh’s tiny hands are visible along with a plate of poha, coffee and coriander chutney. He is seen serving the chutney on her plate.

Kareena captioned it: “Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba (red heart emoji) @rujuta.diwekar.”

Kareena welcomed Jehangir with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan in 2021. The couple have another son named Taimur, who was born in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in ‘The Crew’. It stars her with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. The film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

