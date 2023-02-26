scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kareena Kapoor’s look test for ‘3 Idiots’ revealed after a decade

Kareena Kapoor Khan's look test pictures from the film '3 Idiots', which was released in 2009, has been unveiled, Kareena played a medical student named Pia Sahastrabuddhe

By News Bureau
Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed after a decade
Kareena Kapoor 3 idiots first look _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look test pictures from the film ‘3 Idiots’, which was released in 2009, has been unveiled. Kareena played a medical student named Pia Sahastrabuddhe in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial. The film also stars Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. It’s been 14 years since the film was released and Vidhu Vinod Chopra films released a slew of photos on their Instagram page.

The pictures were captioned: “@kareenakapoorkhan‘s look test for Pia in 3 Idiots #behindthescenes #kareenakapoor #3idiots #looktest #vidhuvinodchopra #vvc” they wrote with the post.

In the first image, Kareena is seen dressed in a green kurta and with her hair tied in a ponytail and a nosepin. The second picture has her dressed in a purple saree with some jewellery and a red blouse and thin spectacles.

The third photo shows Kareena as a college student. The last one is the iconic look of Kareena as Pia, in an orange top, wearing a red helmet.

‘3 Idiots’ is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. Narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other set ten years in the past, the story follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the social pressures under the Indian education system.

Kareena will be seen next in ‘The Birmingham Murders’, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ and ‘The Crew’.

Pic. Sourcevidhuvinodchoprafilms
Previous article
Hansal Mehta lauds the 'ode to love, longing and loneliness' as 'Aligarh' turns 7
Next article
Nokia-maker HMD Global to move some manufacturing to Europe
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Selectors have got to make a decision: Mark Taylor on David Warner's Test future

News

Angela Bassett messaged Ariana DeBose after BAFTA Rap to 'make sure she was okay'

News

Zeenat Aman brings up persisting pay gap in Bollywood in new Insta post

Sports

WPL 2023 will transform women's cricket globally: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal

Sports

PVL 2023: With eyes on title, Kolkata Thunderbolts look to carry winning form

Sports

From WCAI to WPL, 50-year journey of Indian women's cricket

Sports

From Shafali Verma to Sophie Ecclestone, Top 10 of the WPL lineup

Sports

From Smriti's RCB to Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz, 87 players ready for WPL action

Sports

WPL is the gamechanger in the world of women's cricket

Sports

Indian women's cricket needs multi-skilled players, more pace bowlers: Mithali Raj

Sports

WPL a big step forward to professionalise Indian women's cricket

Sports

How Women's Premier League stacks up against other top leagues

Feature

Playing good cop, bad cop!

Health & Lifestyle

Saliva helps Covid linger twice as long in drier air: Study

News

Here is what got Ishaan Dhawan interested in playing Dhruv for Tara

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet could have covered an extra two metres if she genuinely put in the effort, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

Rio Open: Comeback win helps Alcaraz set up final rematch with Norrie

News

Will Smith wins his first major award since Oscar slap at NAACP Image Awards

Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Technology

MediaTek may soon integrate Nvidia's AI GPUs in flagship mobile chips

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US