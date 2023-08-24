scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan 'enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kartik Aaryan and actress Kiara Advani have poured their hearts out on why the movie and their characters mean so much to them.

Kartik Aaryan 'enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
Kartik Aaryan 'enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' pic courtesy news agency

As their film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is premiering digitally after a great run in theatres, actors Kartik Aaryan and actress Kiara Advani have poured their hearts out on why the movie and their characters mean so much to them. Kartik said: “Satyaprem is one of my most loved characters till date and is very close to my heart. The journey of bringing Sattu to life on screen has been an incredible and enriching experience. It was a one-of-a-kind role – who is simple, honest, and madly in love.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character and I am eternally thankful to the incredible team behind the film.”

Kiara added: “Satyaprem Ki Katha holds a very special place in my heart. Embracing and portraying Katha’s complexities and vulnerabilities, was quite the challenge yet a rewarding experience. The amount of affection and admiration that I have received—and am still receiving—for Katha is more than I can ever imagine.”

“It was absolutely amazing to collaborate with the entire film team. I am grateful to my director Sameer Vidwans who brought out my best performance as Katha.”

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ follows Satyaprem (Kartik) in his quest for love, eventually falling in love with Katha (Kiara). Their journey from laughter, friendship, and finally marriage hits a rocky terrain when Satyaprem confronts a major “truth”, which tests their bond.

The film is set to premier on Prime Video.

“With Satyaprem Ki Katha, we knew that we wanted to bring out an imperative subject, blended with a dose of entertainment,” said director Sameer Vidwans.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Kartik and Kiara who embraced Sattu and Katha as their own and for the powerhouses Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor Sir for entrusting our poignant story. I am glad that the audience gave a thumbs-up to the film and am equally excited for the film’s streaming premiere in India and 240 countries worldwide.”

Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the blockbuster features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, along with Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said: “Satyaprem Ki Katha is indeed a special film with a thought-provoking message. I am truly humbled with the film’s overwhelming success across theaters, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team. We are now delighted to take this film with a beautiful message to audiences across the globe, thanks to the reach of Prime Video.”

glamsham.com on google NEWS
Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

