Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai theatre, interacts with fans

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) As part of the post-release promotion for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kartik Aaryan mingled with his fans and checked out their reactions at the Gaiety Galaxy cinema here on Thursday.Dressed in a pink shirt and denims, Kartik Aaryan interacted with his female fans and clicked pictures with them. He thanked a few elderly ladies who praised his performance in the movie.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the big screen after their 2022 hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

The romantic drama revolves around Sattu and Katha, a couple stuck in a troubled marriage.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has an ensemble cast that includes Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Bhumi Rajgor and Bhaumik Ahir.

