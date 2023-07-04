scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik, Kiara-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' manages to get only Rs 4 cr on first Monday

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s latest release ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, has only managed to rake in Rs 4.21 crore on the fifth day of its release, taking its total collection to over Rs 42 crore.

The film, which is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark, opened with the collection of Rs 9.25 crore on its first day. With a drop on working Friday, the film counted Rs 7 crore at the box office window, which was further followed by strengthening Saturday with its collection of Rs 10.10 crore, while it continued the surge in its collection on Sunday with Rs 12.15 crore, read a statement.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures.

The film was released in theaters on June 29. The musical romance drama stars Kartik and Kiara in titular roles. It marks the second collaboration between the actors after hit horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

–IANS

dc/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ekta tore Smriti Irani's contract days before hiring her for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii'
Next article
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dialogues: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s funny dialogues in this twisted love story
This May Also Interest You
News

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' trailer is all about love, family, drama and laughter

News

Hemant Kher roped in to play manipulative businessman in ‘Pushpa Impossible’

Technology

Mastodon sees 294K increase in active users over weekend: CEO

Technology

Smartwatches may help detect Parkinson's 7 years before symptoms appear

News

Cate Blanchett feels she has to fight for the right to be an artiste while in Australia

Technology

China restricts exports of key materials used to make computer chips

Dialogues

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dialogues: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s funny dialogues in this twisted love story

News

Ekta tore Smriti Irani's contract days before hiring her for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii'

News

Kanye West dissed over his anti-Semitic remarks in 'The Idol' finale

Technology

Varanium Capital’s Rs 250 cr fund to empower 100 startups in India

Technology

Reddit fixes inaccurate active user counting issue

News

'The Dark Knight' stunt driver roped in for Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'

News

Zack Snyder's 'Star Wars' pitch was a 'big ask' since it had no pre-existing characters

Technology

Apple cuts Vision Pro Mixed Reality headset production plans: Report

Technology

Fantasy gaming platforms clocked Rs 2,800 cr revenue during IPL 2023

Technology

Swedish privacy watchdog warns firms to stop using Google Analytics

Technology

Twitter changes impact tweet search results on Google

Technology

Meta’s Twitter competitor 'Threads' to launch on Thursday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US