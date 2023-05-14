scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kejriwal blesses Ragneeti with sweet Insta post as Chadha tweets about Jalandhar

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Raghav Chadha’s political mentor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took to social media to post pictures of his young associate and Rajya Sabha MP with his fiancee Parineeti Chopra from their engagement ceremony that took place on Saturday evening at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Kejriwal, dressed very much like an ‘aam aadmi’ in a canary yellow bush shirt and black plain trousers, was seen lovingly hugging Chadha, being greeted by Parineeti’s sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and being photographed along with members of the two families.

Along with the pictures, he wrote in Hindi in the caption: “As you embark on this new phase of your life, my best wishes to the two of you. May God keep the two of you forever happy. And may He also bless you so that you keep smiling together for the rest of your life.”

So, what was Chadha doing as people around him were putting the engagement ceremony in place? He was busy celebrating AAP’s return to the Lok Sabha courtesy of a win in the Jalandhar byelection, whose result was announced on Saturday.

For Chadha, it was a double celebration, for Jalandhar is the hometown of Chadha’s maternal grandparents, so he tweeted in both Punjabi and English: “Naanke Jalandhar waleyan ne ajj da din mere layi hor vi special bana ditta (My naanka #Jalandhar has made this day even more special and memorable for me.)

In another tweet, he said: “AAP is back in the Lok Sabha! Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty’s Sushil Kumar Rinku on winning the Jalandhar by-poll. Thank you, Jalandhar! Today’s win reflects the strengthening of people’s faith in @ArvindKejriwal’s leadership and @BhagwantMann’s pro-people governance.”

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Enrique Iglesias drops out of headlining music festival due to pneumonia
Next article
Newly discovered bat protein may help fight inflammation, ageing in humans
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Newly discovered bat protein may help fight inflammation, ageing in humans

News

Enrique Iglesias drops out of headlining music festival due to pneumonia

News

Salman Khan's niece Ayat follows 'mamu's footsteps' in new video

Sports

IPL 2023: Play for pride and with freedom in remaining matches, says Warner after Delhi Capitals' elimination

News

Ali Fazal calls Vin Diesel the soul of 'Fast' fam, 'kindest man' he knows

News

Halle Bailey of 'The Little Mermaid' shares Beyonce's advice to deal with racism

News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kids prefer his movies to hers

News

Cillian Murphy is 'sad' for not having 'charisma' of his 'Peaky Blinders' character

News

Dwayne Johnson quit school during his earliest battle with depression

News

David Tennant returns as 'Doctor Who' in new trailer

Health & Lifestyle

Man in police custody turns violent in Kerala hospital

Sports

Bayern, Dortmund secure crucial wins in Bundesliga

Technology

Stack Overflow lays off 10% employees, CEO says 'weighs heavily on me'

Technology

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users

Sports

Injured Shakib ruled out of third ODI against Ireland, set to miss six weeks of action

Sports

Real Madrid win, Villarreal take big step towards Europe in La Liga

Technology

If diesel cars go, what about EVs? On course, but in slow gear

Health & Lifestyle

Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health: Experts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US