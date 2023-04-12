scorecardresearch
KJo says Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not

Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praise on veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s Instagram posts and said that she is real and “so damn honest.”

Zeenat keeps treating her fans with old and new pictures from her life along with eloquent captions.

On Wednesday, Karan took to his Instagram stories and wrote: “Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not! Real… vulnerable and so damn honest!”

Karan has lately been sharing a lot of cryptic posts on Instagram. His most recent was about how he is not going to surrender to false allegations against him.

He was recently receiving flak on social media after Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas got candid about how she was sidelined in Bollywood.

After that an old video of the filmmaker came out where he talked about his attempt to kill Anushka Sharma’s career.

IANS

dc/kvd

Homegrown VC firm BoldCap unveils $25 mn early stage fund
