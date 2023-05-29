scorecardresearch
Kriti Sanon, Prabhas’ song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ from ‘Adipurush’ is a journey of love, devotion

The makers of ‘Adipurush’ have released the full version of the captivating track ‘Ram Siya Ram,’ a melodic journey that beautifully captures the essence of profound love and yearning.

‘Adipurush’ tells the enchanting tale of Raghav and Janaki, portrayed by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. With the slow, melodious notes composed by Sachet-Parampara and the heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, ‘Ram Siya Ram’ paints a vivid picture of the deep connection shared between Lord Ram and Sita.

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair from Retrophiles and will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

‘Adipurush’ is an upcoming epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

It is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film was set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in the Escape From Tribeca section on June 15, 2023.

