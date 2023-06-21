scorecardresearch
Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan make garba moves in ‘Sun Sajni’

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was unveiled on Wednesday, which showcases an epic dance performance by the duo.

By Agency News Desk
The song, ‘Sun Sajni’ from the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ was unveiled on Wednesday, which showcases an epic dance performance by the duo.

The makers also arranged for a live dance performance on ‘Sun Sajni’ by the dancers. Kartik and Kiara made their way on stage as they joined the dancers.

After the performance, Kartik helped Kiara with her footwear.

‘Sun Sajni’ is laced with Gujarati elements both visually and sonically. While the soundtrack is an absolute stunner with thumping Garba beats.

Kartik has brought his A-game to the table with regard to the dance. The production design has blended the hues of red to render a certain scale to the song.

The lyrics of the song are about the euphoria of dance.

The highlight of the song though remains the foot-thumping dance by the lead pair as it looks poised to become a favourite during the Garba season.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will release in theatres on June 29.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

