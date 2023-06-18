scorecardresearch
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' Season 5 cast

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Actress Linda Hamilton has been roped into star in the fifth season of the popular series ‘Stranger Things’.

The announcement was made Saturday as part of Netflix’s annual Tudum event, reports Variety.

Exact details on the character Hamilton will be playing are kept under wraps.

Hamilton is best known for her work in the ‘Terminator’ film franchise, originating the role of Sarah Connor in the first film in 1984.

She reprised the role in the blockbuster sequel ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ in 1991 and again in the film ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ in 2019. Hamilton’s other credits include films like ‘Children of the Corn’ and the TV series ‘Beauty and the Beast’, the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.

She is also the latest iconic 1980s star to appear in ‘Stranger Things’. Others include series mainstay Winona Ryder as well as Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Cary Elwes and Robert Englund.

It was announced in February 2022 that the fifth season of ‘Stranger Things’ would be the show’s last.

Season 5 does not currently have a premiere date, nor has it started production.

Series creators the Duffer Brothers announced in May that, while they had begun writing the final season in 2022, they would not begin production while the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is on strike. “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then – over and out. #wgastrong,” the Duffers wrote at the time.

And while the flagship show may be ending, Netflix and the Duffers are already working on expanding the show into a major franchise. Most recently, it was announced that a ‘Stranger Things’ animated show had been ordered to series.

Netflix announced plans for a live-action spin-off series and a stage show in July 2022, with the Duffers forming Upside Down Pictures at that time under a new overall deal with netflix. No details are available about the live-action spinoff, though the Duffers have previously said it would not focus on characters like Eleven or Steve Harrington.

It was revealed in March 2023 that the stage show would take place in Hawkins in 1959 and would debut in London’s West End.

–IANS

dc/kvd

