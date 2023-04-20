scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Main sasural nahi jaaongi' singer Pamela, widow of Yash Chopra, passes away at 74

Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 a.m. today in Mumbai," said the family statement.

By Agency News Desk
'Main sasural nahi jaaongi' singer Pamela, widow of Yash Chopra, passes away at 74
'Main sasural nahi jaaongi' singer Pamela, widow of Yash Chopra, passes away at 74

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 a.m. today in Mumbai,” said the family statement.

The family also requested “for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection” and expressed gratitude to all for their prayers.

Pamela nee Singh, was ailing for a couple of weeks and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she breathed her last this morning, a Bollywood source said.

She is survived by her two sons – Aditya Chopra, film-maker who is married to actress Rani Mukherjee, and actor-producer Uday Chopra.

Pamela, a cousin of the renowned actress and now TV hostess Simi Garewal, was married in 1970 to Yash Chopra, the younger brother of the legendary film-maker B.R.Chopra, a Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee.

Yash Chopra, also a Dadasaheb Phalke Award laureate, passed away in Mumbai in October 2012, aged 80, due to dengue fever.

Singing in Hindi and Punjabi after marriage, Pamela Chopra is remembered for several popular numbers like the vivacious ‘Main sasural nahin jaoongi’ (Chandni, 1989), folk song ‘Banno ki aayegi baraat’ (Aaina, 1993), ‘Ghar aaja pardesi’ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, 1995), sad number ‘Surkh jode ki ye jagmagahat’ (Kabhie Kabhie, 1976), a courtesan song ‘Idhar aa sitamgar’ (Sawaal, 1982), a qawwali ‘Aashiq ho to aisa ho’ and the sombre ‘Uske khel nirale’ (both from Noorie, 1979), ‘Ja re behna ja’ (Trishul, 1978).

She sang solo and duets, for several leading music composers like the late Mohammed Zahur Hashmi ‘Khayyam’, Rajesh Roshan, Shiv-Hari, Jatin-Lalit, Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen and others, though mostly for films made by her family banner.

Pamela had other roles too, like co-writer for ‘Kabhie Kabhie’, producer for ‘Aaina’, Associate Producer for one of Bollywood’s biggest superhits ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, and also for ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, ‘Veer Zara’, co-producer and writer of ‘Dil To Paagal Hai’, and the dress designer for ‘Silsila’ and ‘Sawaal’.

A trained dancer, along with her late husband, she once made a brief on-screen appearance in the song ‘Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste’ (Dil To Paagal Hai).

Bollywood reacted with shock and grief over Pamela’s demise and many actors, actresses, producers, directors, composers, and others posted condolence messages on social media.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Adipurush’s audio clip of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ sparks excitement, fans demand multilingual versions
Next article
Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy
This May Also Interest You
News

Actual incidents influenced Rahul Dev's role in 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Leonardo DiCaprio snapped at Coachella with Bradley Cooper's ex flame

Sports

IPL 2023: David Miller's 46 propels Gujarat Titans to 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties lead Rajasthan Royals to thrilling 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (ld)

Sports

National Shooting: Shiva Narwal and Neha win Air Pistol trials

News

Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 – '72 Seasons'

News

When Salman Khan had a taxi ride college without the money to pay for it

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya is a captain who doesn't dwell on the past, says Kaif

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan fifty, Surya 43 help Mumbai Indians overcome KKR by 5 wickets

News

Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya probes death of high school students from mysterious illness

News

How 'Ponniyin Selvan' got Sobhita Dhulipala to 'do something different'

News

George R R Martin didn’t want ‘GOT’ spinoff title not called ‘Dunk & Egg’

News

When Tim Cook relished vada pav with sensational Madhuri Dixit

Technology

Hyundai Motor announces new SUV 'EXTER' in India

News

Praneet Bhatt speaks about being part of 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se'

Sports

Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan eager to seal semifinal spot

Technology

Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Cook unveils Apple Saket store

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US