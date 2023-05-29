Malaika arora drops private picture of arjun kapoor" netizens say sab kuch internet pe dikhana zaroori hai kya'?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for many years, though they made their relationship public only in 2019.

Malaika recently dropped a picture of Arjun relaxing on a couch without clothes on and hiding his modesty with a cushion.

She wrote ‘my very own lazy boy’. Soon this picture went viral and netizens trolled the couple as one user wrote, ‘He is a Sugar daddy’, another one commented, ‘Sirf or sirf publicity stunt….coz dono k paas kaam nai hai’. One even wrote, ‘No one is interested in watching Arjun Kapoor. Either in naked or in clothes. And she better stop posting such crass pictures. Some things are better kept in private folders.’