Maniesh Paul to collaborate with Director Shashank Khaitan?

Director Shashank Khaitan and Maniesh Paul _ pic courtesy instagram

In the fast-paced world of Bollywood, social media has become a breeding ground for speculation and rumours, and the latest buzz surrounds popular Indian actor and host, Maniesh Paul. The actor recently set tongues wagging when he posted a picture alongside renowned Indian film writer and director, Shashank Khaitan.

The photograph, capturing a candid moment between the two industry figures, has ignited speculation about a potential collaboration. Fans and media alike are now abuzz with anticipation, wondering whether Maniesh Paul and Shashank Khaitan are indeed in discussions for an upcoming project.

Maniesh Paul who gave outstanding performances in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Rafuchakkar’ was also spotted recently at the Dharma office just before posting this picture. Until an official statement is made, fans can only wait in anticipation for this something exciting that is brewing between Maniesh Paul and Shashank Khaitan!

