Meiyang Chang on sharing the stage with Javed Akhtar

Actor, singer and host Meiyang Chang, who is set to join Javed Akhtar once again for their concert ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon,’ opened up on his time working with the legendary lyricist and shared the lessons he learnt from him.

Meiyang said: “Life has come full circle! Javed sahab was one of the judges when I auditioned for Indian Idol with a song he had written and I was so intimidated by his fierce gaze. I’ll always remember what he said, though: “Aapko sun kar lagta hai ek acche insaan ki aawaz hai.” (You sound like a good human being). I got to know him better next season when I hosted the show and realised what a deeply learned, intelligent and funny person he is.”

“Over the decade, my respect for him has grown leaps and bounds for how outspoken he is, his fight for the rights of composers and lyricists, and his writing that speaks to every generation. From being on opposite sides of the stage to now sharing the stage with him is a pleasure and an honour. What a journey we have had so far!”

Tracing back to the events that led to him becoming part of this concert, he shared: “So mid-2022, we met at a screening where he excitedly told me the concept of ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’ and I was hooked! He would tell the stories and anecdotes behind his songs and I would sing those songs with live musicians.”

“Javed sahab’s stint as a lyricist spans from 1981 to 2023 and it’s staggering that he’s been so consistent, successful and relevant even as the composers, singers, styles and technologies have changed.”

Meiyang said that he was craving to sing his timeless songs and hear the stories behind them from the man himself.

Revealing what the energy is like during rehearsals with Javed Akhtar, Meiyang shared: “Oh, it is electric! We manage work between lots of fun, food and chai. Javed sahab has the temperament of a wise man and the soul of a child. His constant refrain is: “aren’t we the luckiest to be doing this for a living?” At his age, he is more alive and involved and focused than most and sometimes, I struggle to keep up!”

“Once we engage in conversation, we can go on for hours and it never gets boring. Even on stage, I’m constantly in awe of his quick wit and improvisation. Once, I got carried away with a song and repeated the same verse twice.

“I was mortified, but he defused the situation with such deft humour that I was simultaneously at ease as well as schooled ki ye galti dobara nahin honi chahiye.”