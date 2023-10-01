scorecardresearch
Mika deletes 'he’s much better than Sukesh' tweet on Jacqueline's pic with Van Damme

By Agency News Desk
Mika deletes tweet on Jacqueline's pic with Van Damme
Mika deletes tweet on Jacqueline's pic with Van Damme

Popular singer Mika Singh, who recently dropped a tweet on actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s picture with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme, has deleted the comment as he wrote that the action legend was better than alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Moments after posting the tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Mika deleted the comment as he was receiving mixed reactions on the social media platform.

It was on Friday, when Jacqueline posted a photo of herself posing with Jean-Claude Van Damme on X and Instagram.

The actress had captioned it: “Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.”

The tweet on Jacqueline and Van Damme has been deleted but now has surfaced on Reddit.

The tweet from Mika reads: “You are looking so beautiful… he is much better than Sukesh.”

“Mika got no chill!,” captioned a reddit user.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was reportedly dating Jacqueline and is now in Tihar Jail in connection with over Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
