Mimoh Chakraborty to be next seen in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Mimoh Chakraborty is now excited to feature in the Nawazuddin Siddique starrer film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra', says he will be seen in a different avatar in the family comedy.

By Agency News Desk

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh Chakraborty is now excited to feature in the upcoming Nawazuddin Siddique starrer film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. He says that he will be seen in a different avatar in the family comedy.

While talking about his character and how he prepared for it, Mimoh says: “I am quite excited for everyone to see me in my upcoming film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ as I had to physically transform myself for this film. It will see me in a completely new and unique avatar for which I have had to work on my body language as well.”

Mimoh is known for his roles in ‘Haunted-3D’, ‘Jimmy’, ‘Loot’, ‘Enemmy’, among others. He further elaborated about his character in the movie and said that the exciting part about it is that it is completely different.

“My character is extremely different from whatever I have done in the past and that’s what made it all the more exciting. The film is releasing on the 12th of May and I am so excited for all to see it,” he concluded.

The film has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, the film has been shot at places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

