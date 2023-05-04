scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mohan Kannan to do music for Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut

The upcoming film 'The Playback Singer', directed by actor-turned director Chandan Roy Sanyal, will have its music by Mohan Kannan of 'Aahatein', 'Kinaare' and 'Chaandaniya' fame.

By Agency News Desk
Mohan Kannan to do music for Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut
Mohan Kannan to do music for Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut

The upcoming film ‘The Playback Singer’, directed by actor-turned director Chandan Roy Sanyal, will have its music by Mohan Kannan of ‘Aahatein’, ‘Kinaare’ and ‘Chaandaniya’ fame.

The lyrics to the album will be penned by Abbas Tyrewala. The film portrays the struggles and journey of three characters in a musical period romance. On the casting front, Chandan will be joined by actress Anupriya Goenka and Nidhi Singh.

Talking about his directorial debut, Chandan said: “I always wanted to do a romantic musical and being a fan of that genre in Hindi films I feel the genre has gone amiss. ‘The Playback Singer’ brings that musical nostalgia back. I believe that music has the power to evoke emotions and create a deep connection with the audience and our film intends to do just that.”

He added: “This is a story very close to my heart and I’m excited to bring it to life with such an amazing team of talented artists. The music, in particular, is a crucial character that drives the story, and I’m thrilled with the diverse range of tracks that Mohan and Abbas have created for the film. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic of this movie and its timeless music.”

The album, which is touted to be a celebration of diversity, features six tracks belonging to different genres of ghazal, romantic ballad and upbeat Bhojpuri song among others.

Kannan said: “I am thrilled to be working on a project that revolves around music – it’s every composer’s dream. Chandan Roy Sanyal and Abbas Tyrewala are not only brilliant creative minds but also good friends. I believe our understanding of each other will bring out the best in the film’s songs. Our collaboration promises to be a fun-filled ride, and I hope that our joy and enthusiasm will shine through in our music, allowing the audience to enjoy the film as much as we do.”

Shooting for the film is to begin shooting in the latter half of the year and will present the tale of a girl’s musical world that fuels her aspirations, her enduring friendships, the man she loves, and the twists of fate that shape her life.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Looking at the tournament with nothing to lose, but many things to gain, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana
Next article
Indian American director to helm film about 'gun crises in the United States'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

'No halts': Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway becomes a 'killer' with 95 deaths in 5 months

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan coming to form is a massive boost for Mumbai Indians, says Tom Moody

Technology

Novel diagnostic test developed for global pandemic in frogs

Sports

IPL 2023: How a surprise call from RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar got Kedar Jadhav into the side

Technology

UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 becomes the most watched ICC women's event till date

Sports

Football: Venezuela to meet Honduras, Guatemala in friendlies next month

News

Aubrey Plaza's 'Operation Fortune' character out to prove herself to Statham's Orson

News

Dimple Kapadia points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’

Sports

Men's World Boxing Championship: Govind Sahani, Deepak Kumar advance to the next round

Technology

Indian startups must boost corporate governance, set norms for G20 nations: Amitabh Kant

Health & Lifestyle

Australia saw 5 drug-induced deaths per day in 2021: Report

Sports

PCI holds Regional Sports Training to mark 6th Paralympic Story celebration

Technology

5G smartphone share up 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

Technology

TikTok revamped creator fund requires 10K followers, 100K views

News

Indian American director to helm film about 'gun crises in the United States'

Sports

IPL 2023: Looking at the tournament with nothing to lose, but many things to gain, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

News

Sarath Babu’s family denies rumours of his demise

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US