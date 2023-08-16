scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mohit Malik promises unmatched portrayal of Punjabi Munda in his show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

Mohit Malik from ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ said that audiences have a lot to look forward to his portrayal of Punjabi Munda Kunal Malhotra in the show

By Agency News Desk
Mohit Malik promises unmatched portrayal of Punjabi Munda in his show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’
Mohit Malik

The cast of the popular shows like ‘Anupama’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, and ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ graced the musical mehfil which took place in Mumbai on Wednesday with regards to the upcoming show, ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’. On the occasion, actor Mohit Malik from ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ said that audiences have a lot to look forward to his portrayal of Punjabi Munda Kunal Malhotra in the show.

The event was filled with glitter and glamour, with music as the backdrop, resonating with the theme of the new musical show.

The event marked the launch of the music video for the title track of ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, featuring legendary singer Usha Uthup and Sanam band.

Mohit Malik shared: “Every show comes with a unique tale, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is also one of them. Audiences will get to witness a different storyline and a distinctive character. They have a lot to look forward to Punjabi Munda Kunal Malhotra. The musical mehfil hosted by Star Plus was amazing and I am sure the audience will love it and shower us with love and appreciation. Music is something I associate with and is an important part of my life.”

Produced by Rajan Shahi, ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, also stars Sayli Salunkhe. Music serves as the backdrop for the story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is all set for its release on August 21 on Star Plus.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to fly abroad sans prior permission
Next article
American sports stars acquire stake in US Masters T10 League franchises
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Taj Mahal

Sports

Deco signs as Barcelona's new director of sport

Health & Lifestyle

Australian health watchdog issues advisory on turmeric, curcumin supplements

Sports

American sports stars acquire stake in US Masters T10 League franchises

News

Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to fly abroad sans prior permission

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa beat Downtown Heroes 3-0, qualify for knockouts

News

Arjun Mathur says it's essential to set boundaries in a hyper-connected world

News

Kangana shares montage of her upcoming roles: 'You are director of your life, make it a blockbuster'

Sports

Marlon Samuels found guilty of four anti-corruption offences

News

Shelved fantasy drama series 'Warrior Nun' to return as film trilogy

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya holds meeting with Steve Barclay

News

Revealed, Seo-Jun Park’s character is ‘a definite ally’ in ‘The Marvels’

News

Algeria bans 'Barbie', says film promotes LGBTQ+ themes

News

Arch-rivals Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam unite for stunt in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

Matthew McConaughey funds emergency aid plane for Maui survivors

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England beat host Australia 3-1 to reach final

News

Prasath Murugesan’s Disney+ Hotstar original series ‘Mathagam’ release announced

News

Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in 'Maestro' triggers 'Jewface' debate

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US