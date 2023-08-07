More than actor, I was a fangirl on the sets of 'Gadar 2': Simrat Kaur

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Simrat Kaur, who is going to make her bollywood debut with the film ‘Gadar 2’, is very excited and nervous for the film’s release.

The actress said more than an actor, she used to always have fangirl moments on the sets of ‘Gadar 2’.

Simrat, who has done work down south, is all set to make her bollywood debut with the much awaited film ‘Gadar 2’.

Talking about her experience of working in the film, the actress said: “See some people dream about certain things and when it gets fulfilled there is happiness. But with me, I had never dreamt of this. So I am beyond excited and happy. Way too emotional for the film. My experience on this film has been more of a fangirl. More than an actor, I was a fangirl on the sets of ‘Gadar 2’. I used to roam around on sets in complete amazement.”

Sharing how she bagged this movie, Simrat said: “I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office and I sent an audition over the phone. Then I was asked to go to Palampur for auditions. I went for a look test there. After that, I came back to Mumbai and got no reply from the team for 20 days.

“Then I was called to Anil Sir’s office to audition once again. Then there were rumours that they are still looking for another girl for this role. I was disheartened because I had been auditioning for so long for this role. So I asked Anil sir about this and he finally made me eat sweets and said you have been selected. Go home and sleep properly tonight. I went and told my mother. It was after three days when I told my sister about this, I actually realised I was selected for ‘Gadar 2’.”

‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ is a period action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma.

It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat, the film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

–IANS

