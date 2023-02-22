scorecardresearch
Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

Mrunal Thakur recalled shooting for the dance number, 'Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe' from the movie 'Selfiee'.

By News Bureau

Actress Mrunal Thakur recalled shooting for the dance number, ‘Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe’ from the movie ‘Selfiee’ featuring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

She said that it was challenging to learn the dance steps as they were not like typical Bollywood or any other Indian style and moreover she has to do the rehersals by taking out time from her other project.

Mrunal said: “It was wonderful to learn a different dance form. It has a vibe to itself as the lyrics of the song go too. It was very different from Bollywood and any kind of Indian style, so I am excited to do something very different which has action in it too. This pushed me to go out of my comfort zone and, as an actor, I should never restrict myself.”

“More than proving to people that I can do something new, it was a challenge for myself. I wanted to own myself and own my body and own my dancing skill and be as smooth as the song is,” she added while sharing how she tried to match-up her dance moves with the music and lyrics of the song.

Mrunal started her career with TV and during her college days, got the lead role in ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. Later, she signed the most popular show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and also appeared as a contestant on ‘Box Cricket League 1’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

She was also seen in a titular role in the international film ‘Love Sonia’. In 2022, she became part of ‘Jersey’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and made her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi’s ‘Sita Ramam’.

She shared further that time management was also important as she was also shooting for a Telugu film at the same time while she was learning the dance steps for ‘Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe’.

“I was shooting my Telugu movie while filming this song. I had to change my mental space which can be a bit exhausting. So that pushed me to work in any circumstances,” wrapped up the actress, who is all set for her upcoming projects including ‘Gumraah’ opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, and the periodic drama ‘Pippa’, also starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. She has also started shooting for her Telugu movie opposite south Indian actor Nani.

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz name Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as captain
Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real
