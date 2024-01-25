Neeraj Pandey says it's important for writers, directors to edit their work dispassionately

HomeBollywoodNewsNeeraj Pandey says it's important for writers, directors to edit their work...

Neeraj Pandey is of the opinion that the prerequisite for being a writer or a director is to edit your final product with a great degree of alienation.

Neeraj Pandey

Director-producer Neeraj Pandey, who serves as the showrunner on the recently released show ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’, hosted by Manoj Bajpayee, is of the opinion that the prerequisite for being a writer or a director is to edit your final product with a great degree of alienation.

The showrunner feels that an artiste has to leave aside the narcissism when they craft a title for the larger audience.

Elaborating on the same, Neeraj said: “The first thing you have to do as a writer-director is to edit your work dispassionately. If you’re not doing that then you’re in trouble. As storytellers we are making a series or a film for a larger audience, you have to gauge what would appeal to the audience and not fall in love with your work. You have to be fair to the audience who is going to watch your artwork. You have to leave aside that sort of narcissism.”

Talking about the tone and pitch of the show, he further mentioned that the new season is a great mix of calmness.

He said: “It happens to be my favourite part of the franchise. To serve a story like this in a tone that Manoj has adopted, it’s a great lesson on adapting to the tone and pitching of the content and adding a lot to it from your craft as an actor.”

Created by Neeraj Pandey of Friday Storytellers and hosted by Manoj Bajpayee, ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’ is available on discovery+ and will drop on February 26, 2024 on Discovery Channel.

