scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

NFL football player Michael Oher didn't get paid royalties for 'Blind Side' by Tuohy family

By Agency News Desk
NFL football player Michael Oher didn't get paid royalties for 'Blind Side' by Tuohy family
NFL | Michael Oher | Blind Side | Tuohy family

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) American footballer Michael Oher has made some big claims with regards to the movie ‘The Blind Side’ which was based on his life, saying that the real life pair of Leah Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy did not compensate him for the critically acclaimed and commercially successful 2006 blockbuster sports drama film.

He has further claimed that the couple did not adopt him, but rather “tricked” him into signing conservatorship papers under the guise of adoption papers so that they could mint money off his name and sign business deals, while not paying him any royalties whatsoever.

According to Variety, the Tuohy couple’s attorney, Marty Singer, gave out a lengthy statement on Tuesday afternoon in response to the footballer’s claims.

The statement read that Oher had “threatened” the couple by saying that “he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million,” as such dismissing the petition as “a ludicrous lawsuit” and a “cynical attempt to drum up attention in the middle of his latest book tour.”

The statement read: “The Tuohys opened their home to Mr Oher, offered him structure, support and, most of all, unconditional love. They have consistently treated him like a son and one of their three children.”

“His response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million,” Singer wrote, characterising Oher’s alleged contentions as a “shakedown effort”.

“Over the years, the Tuohys have given Mr. Oher an equal cut of every penny received from ‘The Blind Side’,” Singer added.

Denying all of the allegations in Oher’s court filing, Singer went on to say that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy absolutely did not trick the former NFL star into getting into a conservatorship when he was 18 years old as he had claimed.

The conservatorship “was established to assist with Mr Oher’s needs, ranging from getting him health insurance and obtaining a driver’s license to helping with college admissions,” Singer said.

“Should Mr. Oher wish to terminate the conservatorship, either now or at anytime in the future, the Tuohys will never oppose it in any way.”

‘The Blind Side’ was released in 2006 and starred Sandra Bullock as Leah Anne Tuohy, Tim Mc Graw as Sean Tuohy and Quinton Aaron as Michael Oher, detailing his journey to reach the NFL with the aid of the Tuohy couple, who in real life are his adoptive parents. For her role as Leah, Sandra Bullock won great praise, earning both an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award.

–IANS

anv/kvd

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pain a year after heart attack linked with higher death risk within 8 years
Next article
Sandra Bullock spotted in public for first time since death of boyfriend Bryan Randall
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Reduced grey matter in brain linked to teen smoking, nicotine addiction

Sports

Wasim Akram criticises PCB for omitting Imran Khan

News

Sandra Bullock spotted in public for first time since death of boyfriend Bryan Randall

Health & Lifestyle

Pain a year after heart attack linked with higher death risk within 8 years

Technology

Sugars affect brain 'plasticity' assisting with learning, memory, recovery: Study

Technology

Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi

Sports

Ben Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of World Cup, named in England squad for New Zealand series

Technology

Xiaomi India joins hands with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for ‘Video Call a Friend’?

Technology

Intel cancels $5.4 bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, to pay $353 mn as fine

Technology

Google's new feature to summarise entire articles for you using generative AI

News

'Gadar 2' heads towards Rs 300-cr mark; 'Jailer' gives it a run for money

Sports

King's Cup 2023: Indian men's football team to face Iraq in semi-final

News

Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing

News

Het Makwana to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out forwarding message feature for channels

News

'Bajao' promises a musical comedy set in the world of Punjabi pop music

Technology

Singapore's Sea to invest more in e-com platform Shopee amid TikTok threat

News

Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US