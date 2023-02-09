NH Studioz, which holds the largest film bank in India with rights of over 2500 feature films, acquired the Hindi theatrical copyrights of the bi-lingual film Michael. The movie is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan, Gautham Menon, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. NH Studioz forayed in the Telugu film industry in the year 2019, with the Ram Gopal Varma’s, Lakshmi’s NTR and has extensively delivered a number of successful projects worldwide.

“We had a great run recently with Kartik Aryan and Alaya F, who delivered a splendid performance in Freddy. As we expand our wings at NH Studioz, we have seen Teleugu movies become the face of Indian cinema globally, and we have all witnessed the spectacle that RRR was able to deliver. The response to the trailer of ‘Michael’ is very encouraging, and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Mr. Shreyans Hirawat, Director of NH Studioz.

The trailer begins with a brief definition of widow spiders. Gautham’s character explains it’s a kind of species that kills the male spider soon after the mating session. There are hints about how women’s love is equivalent to a sticky spider web and how men are destined to doom in that deceitful web.

“Good content is at the heart of NH Studioz. We have always believed in showcasing strong content to our audiences, and with Michael, we are confident that we will be able to achieve new heights,” adds Shreyans.

NH Studioz is set to deliver an eventful year in 2023 for movie lovers and is already working on its next film ‘Confession’, starring Nana Patekar in the lead and Director Anant Mahadevan at the helm. It will soon be announcing a slate of movies lined up this year, including a very big regional venture.