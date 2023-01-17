scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nikhita Gandhi says she's lucky to be performing with Farhan

By News Bureau

After the release of her latest track ‘Munda Sona’ from the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Shehzada’, Nikhita Gandhi is on a nationwide tour performing live across different cities including Kolkata, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Goa. The singer opened up on her recent performance with actor-producer-singer Farhan Akhtar at a concert in Mumbai.

Nikhita said: “I’ve been the biggest fan of Farhan and couldn’t really believe that I got the opportunity to perform with him. His energy is infectious and it was a fan-girl moment standing right next to him. He was very sweet and supportive about our collaboration and we had such an epic time on stage.”

Nikhita, who is known for songs like ‘Jugnu’ and ‘Kya Baat Hai’, added: “Both of us have husky voices which turned out to be one of the biggest USPs of the show that we did together. I will always cherish the memories of performing live with him on stage.”

Previous article
Golf: Amandeep, Vani, Seher and Pranavi lead star cast for Leg 2 of women's tour
Next article
Apple unveils more powerful Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UNGA Prez to visit India, meet leaders, scientists

Sports

McGrath warns Australia that England will be tough to beat in Ashes this sumer

Technology

Japan's used car registration hits record low in 2022

Sports

ILT20: MI Emirates inflict six-wicket defeat on Sharjah Warriors with a strong all-round show

Sports

West Indies recall Gabriel, Warrican and Motie for Test series in Zimbabwe

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India call in Yashasri as replacement for injured Hurley Gala

Sports

Football: Steven Gerrard in advanced talks to take over Poland national team

Sports

Copa del Rey: Tough game for Real Madrid in Round of 16 matches in Spain

Sports

SA20: Spinner Fortuin's 3-14 helps Paarl Royals overcome Super Giants by 10 runs

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany hold Belgium 2-2; Korea prevail over Japan 2-1 in Pool B

Sports

Bhubaneswar's innovative placemaking makes Hockey World Cup special

Health & Lifestyle

'Can consider improving…': SC on cumbersome guidelines on living will

Health & Lifestyle

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for inspiring action towards better mental health

Health & Lifestyle

Partner with India to leverage opportunities: Mandaviya at WEF

Sports

India Open: Sindhu crashes out, Saina advances, Lakshya beats Prannoy on a mixed day for India (Ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Rwanda make history; New Zealand beat Ireland in league matches

Technology

Apple introduces next-gen Mac lineup powered by superfast M2 chips

News

Fahadh Faasil shares theatrical trailer of Malayalam film ‘Thankam’

Sports

South Africa name two uncapped players for Women's T20 Tri-Series with India, West Indies

Fashion n Lifestyle

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh wishes him on his 40th, calls him ‘my forever love’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US