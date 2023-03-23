scorecardresearch
Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, who brought home an Oscar for India with her short documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, is not really thinking to venture into commercial entertainers.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said, “I’m really not thinking of getting into the space of huge commercial films. Documentaries are a space that I love working in”.

She added, “I’m a natural history photographer and I feel this is the space that I thrive and best function in. While I may not know what future holds for me when it comes to massy film, for this moment, I would like to work in documentaries only”.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is streaming on Netflix.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler
Manmohan Tiwari was sceptical about playing a flirtatious character in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'
