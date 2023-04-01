scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

OTT show 'Dear Ishq' wraps up its shoot, leaves cast emotional

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) The streaming show ‘Dear Ishq’ wrapped up its shoot recently leaving the cast members emotional. The crew shot for 60 episodes before the curtains came down on the first season.

The cast including lead actor Sehban Azim is hopeful that the show will soon return with its second season.

Speaking about the wrap, Sehban said: “It’s been a wonderful experience, it feels like it’s been too less time for us. I wish it was longer. Didn’t realise how 60 episodes passed by, a little overwhelmed, a little sad also, but hoping for the second season, I hope it happens soon. I’m gonna miss the entire team and crew, direction team, wonderful team, I want to work with each of them again.”

Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show tells the story of blossoming love between a best-selling author and a lady who works in a publishing house, both of whom find themselves at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to love.

Actress Niyati Fatnani said: “I’m feeling very emotional, it was beautiful, and I was just recollecting that a couple months back, I came for a mock shoot and the same make-up artist was there and he was telling me that he thinks I’ll get it, and today on our last day, he was the one doing make-up for me, so I was just thinking how time passes so fast. Everybody is so emotional and we all know that tomorrow we will all miss coming to the set.”

‘Dear Ishq’ streams on Disney+Hotstar.

–IANS

aa/prw/pgh

Previous article
'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,' says Rishab Shetty of Kantara
This May Also Interest You
News

'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,' says Rishab Shetty of Kantara

News

Jonah Hill looks unrecognisable in new pics after remarkable weight loss

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls on Windows beta

News

Akshay Kumar uses his own meme for 'prank' video on April Fool's Day

News

'Feel, soul, vocal range are essential for new-age songs,' says Aaman Trikha

Sports

Ross Taylor backs David Warner to rediscover form ahead of World Test Championship final

News

Vikram Motwane: 'Since films reach out to masses, it can be used as propaganda'

Sports

Khelo India WHL: HAR Hockey Academy beat HIM Hockey Academy 7-3

Health & Lifestyle

WHO calls for Covid boosters for elderly, vulnerable groups

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings

News

BTS member J-Hope to serve actively in Korean Army

News

FAST X – We don’t have fans, we have family

News

Sam Asghari responds to split from Britney Spears rumours

News

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – Now that’s what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal!

News

Live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie finds its Lilo in Maia Kealoha

News

The one film Hugh Grant wishes he could erase from his resume

News

Sadhwi Majumder: I am learning to slow down!

Sports

IPL 2023: Gavaskar, Bhajji give thumbs up to 'Impact Player' rule

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US