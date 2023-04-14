scorecardresearch
Papon sings for Satish Kaushik on his 67th birth anniversary

Papon remembered late actor Satish Kaushik on his 67th birth anniversary and how he sang for him in his 2021 movie 'Kaagaz.'

By Agency News Desk
Folk-fusion singer Papon, who achieved a lot of fame for his track ”Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Kaun Mera’ and ‘Kyon’, remembered late actor Satish Kaushik on his 67th birth anniversary and how he sang for him in his 2021 movie ‘Kaagaz.’

In a tribute to the late actor and director, Papon performed his favourite song ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ from the film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ during a special programme organised by veteran actor Anupam Kher for his friend Satish Kaushik.

Papon said: “Although I never had the chance to meet Satish Kaushik in person, I had the privilege of singing for him in his movie ‘Kaagaz.’ He was such a child at heart and a joy to work with. When I was young, my parents being artists, we moved around a lot, and I did not watch many movies. But everyone must remember the iconic character of Calendar that Satish Kaushik played in ‘Mr. India.'”

He added that they often interacted over phone: “Despite never meeting him face-to-face, I had several phone conversations with him where he would call me with great enthusiasm and suggest different ways to sing a certain line or phrase. I regret not having the chance to meet him, but I’m grateful for this opportunity to pay tribute to him tonight, and I thank you all for being here to celebrate his life and legacy,” he added.

The event was attended by Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi, his daughter Vanshika, and his best friend Anil Kapoor, along with other notable artists such as Jawed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Johnny Lever, and Subhash Ghai.

