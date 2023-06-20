Papon joined ‘Walk for a Smile’, creating awareness for facial deformities

Bollywood singer-songwriter, Papon, who is known for capturing the hearts of millions with his songs and music, participated in the 7th edition of ‘Walk for a Smile’, organized by Smile Asia. Papon is also a brand ambassador of Smile Asia, a global alliance of charities working together to provide comprehensive care and support to children born with facial deformities.

Through medical missions, care centers, and events, they raised awareness and funds, enabling access to life-changing surgeries for those in need.

The Walk was organized in conjunction with a medical mission in Siem Reap. During the medical mission, the team comprising of 55 volunteers from 9 countries – Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore & the United States, provided 23 life-changing surgeries to underprivileged children.

Through his participation, Papon shed light on the challenges faced by these children and emphasized the significance of providing them with proper care and support. By actively participating in ‘Walk for a Smile,’ Papon made a valuable contribution to the collective effort of transforming the lives of children in need, while also inspiring others to join this noble cause.

Expressing his gratitude, Papon said, “I am truly honored to have been a part of ‘Walk for a Smile’ and to continue my association with Smile Asia. It is a privilege for me to be a Brand Ambassador and contribute to this noble cause. Every child deserves a beautiful smile filled with confidence, and through this, we hope to make a significant impact on their lives.”

The event was a star-studded affair with the presence of celebrities such as Priyanka Yoshikawa (Miss World Japan 2016), Saria Oikawa (Miss Universe Japan 2022, 1st Runner-Up), Davin Prasat (Miss Universal Woman International 2023, 4th Runner-Up), Khemma Metayer (Miss Supernational Cambodia 2023), Emilie Vansteenkiste (Miss Belgium 2023), and Papon himself.