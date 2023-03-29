scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra blushes as asked about dating Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra is making the headlines lately for her rumoured relationship with Raghav Chadha.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Reports of them tying the knot soon are also doing the rounds. Recently, the actress reacted to the wedding rumours for the first time.

One of the most eligible bachelors in Indian politics, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is allegedly dating Hindi film actress Parineeti Chopra. Their recent pictures together have sparked rumours on social media that Chadha and Chopra are not ‘just friends’.

Parineeti was recently asked about the news she blushes and ignores the question.

A cryptic post by Chadha’s colleague as well as an Aam Aadmi Party co-worker’s tweet has at least confirmed the blooming love story between them

