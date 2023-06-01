scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra gives her own spin to Abida Parveen's 'Tu Jhoom'

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who just got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, gave a spin to the popular track ‘Tu Jhoom’ by Pakistani singers Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen.

Parineeti shared a clip on Instagram, where she sang ‘Tu Jhoom’, which originally came out in 2022 from Coke Studio season 14. In the monochrome video, Parineeti is seen dressed in a black tank top and white pants. She is seen sitting on the floor inside a studio and singing.

Parineeti wrote in her caption: “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs… Pure joy!”

On the acting front, Parineeti will next be seen in ‘Chamkila’, based on the life of the highest record-selling artiste Amar Singh Chamkila. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Entertainment Today

