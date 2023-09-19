scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai house lights up ahead of her wedding with Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra’s home in Mumbai has been lit up as the wedding celebrations are all set to begin.

Ahead of her marriage with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra’s home in Mumbai has been lit up as the wedding celebrations are all set to begin.  A video shared by paparazzi Entertaiment Portal shows a glimpse of Parineeti’s house on Instagram. It showed Parineeti’s high-rise apartment all lit up.

The picture was captioned: “Light Pari ke Ghar pe”.

The ‘Kesari’ actress is in Delhi.

She reached the National capital on Sunday and the prep for the celebrations began in Raghav’s home in Delhi.

The duo is reportedly set to leave for Udaipur for the main wedding functions scheduled on September 23 and 24. On September 24, the couple will get married in Udaipur’s luxurious The Leela Palace.

