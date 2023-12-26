Pavail Gulati wraps up first schedule of action thriller ‘Deva’

Actor Pavail Gulati has concluded the first schedule of the action thriller film ‘Deva’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

This marks Pavail’s debut in the action thriller genre, portraying a pivotal role that promises to showcase his dynamic acting prowess.

Scheduled for a Dussehra theatrical release in 2024, “Deva” is set to captivate audiences with its high-octane action sequences and an intriguing storyline.”

Pavail said: “As an actor, the opportunity to explore a character in an action cop drama is both thrilling and challenging. Collaborating with talented co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, and under the direction of Rosshan Andrrews, has been an incredible experience.

“I’m excited for audiences to witness our collective efforts when ‘Deva’ hits theaters next Dussehra.”

The film, directed by the acclaimed Rosshan Andrrews, known for his directorial excellence in Malayalam blockbusters like “Salute” and “Kayamkulam Kochunni,” is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

