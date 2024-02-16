HomeBollywoodNews

Picture perfect: Kareena poses with ‘beautiful’ Winnie Harlow

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a picture posing Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow in Dubai.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared several images on her Stories section from an event. In the first image, she took a mirror selfie dressed in a deep neck-lined ocean green shimmery dress.

She captioned it: “Woke up like this.”

The diva then shared another image, taken in front of a mirror in the elevator and wrote: “And to bed like this.”

The actress then shared a picture with Harlow, who is also public spokesperson on the skin condition of vitiligo.

“The one with beautiful Winnie Harlow,” Kareena, who was representing India at the event, wrote.

For the unversed, Winnie Harlow gained the spotlight in 2014 with television series America’s Next Top Model. In 2016, she became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Harlow has also appeared in the Beyoncé-directed visual album ‘Beyoncé: Lemonade’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

