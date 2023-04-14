scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan. The two are paired in their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan
Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan. The two are paired in their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ahead of the release, Pooja asserted that she is single and said her career is her priority for now.

Salman and Pooja Hedge’s dating rumours started quite a few months ago. As neither of them denied or accepted the claims, the rumours grew even stronger when Salman attended Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh Hegde’s wedding in Mangalore.

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja plays Salman’s love interest. In the trailer, he is seen in his fierce avatar as he fights baddies to protect Pooja and her family which keeps getting death threats from some people.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars also Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam.

Previous article
Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman Khan to be blamed if Kisi Ka Bhai flops!! Says who?

News

Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

Sports

Rahim hits brace as Chennaiyin beat NorthEast United 4-2 to make statement start at Super Cup

News

‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to bat better in the powerplay, admits DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

Health & Lifestyle

New test may detect HIV, hepatitis B and C from a single drop of blood

News

Michelle Dockery to star alongside Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'

Technology

Twitter users face issues with replying to Tweets on web

Technology

Substack links were never blocked: Elon Musk

Sports

Sri Lanka women's team to play white ball series against Bangladesh

News

Wide-eyed Mumbaikars gape as ‘Dreamgirl’ Hema Malini enjoys Metro, auto rides

Technology

Musk unveils subscription-based monetisation plan for creators

Technology

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G on April 17 in India

Sports

Koepka pulls away four clear of the field, Rahm still second at Masters

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Technology

Mild Covid during pregnancy does not slow brain development in babies: Study

Review

Movie Review | Pinky Beauty Parlour: A poignant drama about what is beautiful

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US