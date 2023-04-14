Pooja Hegde finally addressed reports about dating Salman Khan. The two are paired in their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ahead of the release, Pooja asserted that she is single and said her career is her priority for now.

Salman and Pooja Hedge’s dating rumours started quite a few months ago. As neither of them denied or accepted the claims, the rumours grew even stronger when Salman attended Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh Hegde’s wedding in Mangalore.

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja plays Salman’s love interest. In the trailer, he is seen in his fierce avatar as he fights baddies to protect Pooja and her family which keeps getting death threats from some people.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars also Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam.