Pritha Bakshi shares her fitness regime that helped perform in 'Virodh'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Pritha Bakshi spoke about her fitness regime and physical training that she went through for her role in the web series ‘Virodh’. She regularly played various sports like tennis, badminton, and did running, and yoga to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

With her fitness routine and lifestyle, she prepared herself physically and mentally for adding authenticity to her portrayal of Kajri who is a young sportswoman facing numerous challenges in the series.

Sharing how her fitness journey helped her in performing action sequences in ‘Virodh’, Pritha said: “Fitness is a significant part of my life, and it brings me a lot of happiness. Even though shooting as a sport might not be as physically demanding as some other sports, it requires patience and mental balance, much like high-intensity workouts.”

She added that maintaining physical fitness helped her a lot in shooting: “This connection between shooting and fitness is what helped me prepare for my role. If you are not calm and focused, you cannot aim correctly in shooting, which is similar to how you must maintain composure and mental balance during a challenging workout.”

‘Virodh’ is the story of Kajri (played by Pritha Bakshi), a young sportswoman whose life is turned upside down after the brutal murder of her father and brother.

Directed and created by Rahul Dahiya, the 7 episodic series also stars Ashish Nehra, Manoj Rathi, Jaspal Kaur, Deepak Kapoor, Geetanjali Mishra, Rajbeer Singh, Vickey, Bhavana, and Simran.

Virodh is streaming on MX Player.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Entertainment Today

