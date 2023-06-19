scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra Jonas posts heartwarming pic of Nick Jonas reading to Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a heartwarming message and picture for her husband, Nick Jonas on the occasion of Father's Day.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posts heartwarming pic of Nick Jonas reading to Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas posts heartwarming pic of Nick Jonas reading to Malti

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a heartwarming message and picture for her husband, Nick Jonas on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a special note for her father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr and her late father Ashok Chopra and posted a series of photos of daughter Malti Marie with her father and grandfather, and another photo of her parents.

In the first picture, Nick can be seen reading a children’s book to Malti as she looks into the book. Another photograph featured her father-in-law standing with Malti in his arms. The third one is of Priyanka’s father Ashok Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra.

She captioned it: “He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky.”

Priyanka called her father-in-law “special every day”.

“Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday.”

Concluding the post, the actress wrote: “Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa.”

