scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

To a Mangalkaari Shurwaat! Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Om Raut reach Vaishno Devi to seek blessings for Adipurush

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Om Raut sought blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi for Adipurush campaign that begins from Ramnavmi, March 30.

By Glamsham Editorial
To a Mangalkaari Shurwaat! Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Om Raut reach Vaishno Devi to seek blessings for Adipurush
To a Mangalkaari Shurwaat! Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Om Raut reach Vaishno Devi to seek blessings for Adipurush

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Om Raut sought blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi for Adipurush campaign that begins from Ramnavmi, March 30.

The magnum opus, one of the most anticipated films of 2023, that prepares for a world wide release on June,16th, predominantly chronicles around the story of Prabhu Shri Ram and celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Remarking the creation of universe and beginning of the world by Maa Shri Durga, Chaitra Navratri holds immense significance in the Hindu culture! With this belief and Shri Gulshan Kumar’s immense faith in Maa Vaishno Devi, the makers seek divine blessings for Adipurush.

The film revives a rich and historic Indian epic Ramayana in a magnificent manner starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

Previous article
'GoT' star Lena Headey to feature in OTT series 'The Abandons'
Next article
Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a camouflage print sweatshirt as she walks past Jason Derulo without noticing him
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a camouflage print sweatshirt as she walks past Jason Derulo without noticing him

News

'GoT' star Lena Headey to feature in OTT series 'The Abandons'

News

Shoaib Ibrahim on his new look in 'Ajooni': I am seen wearing a turban, funny glasses

News

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'

News

'Loved sharing screens with all co-stars': Mandakini recalls initial days of her career

News

Rahul Subramanian to engage in crowd-work with upcoming comedy special 'Rahul Talks to People'

News

Liv Tyler set to return to MCU after 16 years

News

'Sutta' was a learning curve for Jaan Kumar Sanu

Sports

Miami Open: Sabalenka cruises into fifth quarterfinals of the season; Pegula sets up clash with Potapova

News

Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti turn Radha, Krishna for 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

News

Did Deepika Padukone not notice Jason Derulo as she walks past at airport

Sports

Miami Open: Tsitsipas wins opener to enter Round-4, Medvedev gets walkover

News

Biopic on Pakistani queer anchor, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Begum Nawazish Ali in works

News

Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had ‘beef with people’ in Bollywood, says she was ‘pushed into a corner’

News

Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!

News

Justin Bieber reportedly considering retirement after selling entire music catalogue for $200 mn

Sports

We needed to play for Pakistan's pride and we did it, says Shadab after avoiding series sweep against Afghanistan

News

TV actress Nandini Sharma claims that she lost projects for being overweight

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US