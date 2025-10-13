The Ultimate Reunion: Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Purav Jha, and Munawar Faruqui Have a Blast!

The weekend saw a spontaneous celebrity party sweep social media, leaving fans in a frenzy. Actor Aly Goni provided a first glimpse of an action-filled night joined by reality TV star and comedian Munawar Faruqui. The celebrity party at the house had the largest celebrities on television in attendance — among them, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Krystle D’souza, Purav Jha, and director Amul V Mohan.

In a video shared on Aly Goni’s Instagram Stories, the group is seen laughing, chatting, and enjoying a relaxed night in. Dressed casually, the celebrities seemed to be in their element, relishing each other’s company in what looked like a well-deserved break from their hectic schedules.

But what really generated online hysteria was the cryptic hashtag #Traitors, shared along with the clip. Fans in the audience immediately began speculating whether this reunion was a teaser or a behind-the-scenes hype for Season 2 of Indian The Traitors — the hit reality show presented by Karan Johar on Prime Video.

Even though there is no official confirmation, this get-together of these celebrities — several of whom are from The Traitors Season 1 — has generated buzz. Season 1 of the show featured an interesting combination of 20 celebrities and influencers like Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra’s Drama Takes a Backseat as Tejasswi Prakash Slays the Paparazzi Interaction

The winner of the finale was poker pro Nikita Luther and internet star Uorfi Javed, who won ₹70.05 lakh after defeating Harsh Gujral in a cliffhanger finale. Sudhanshu Pandey and Purav Jha finished third.

Whether last week’s reunion was a social night out or an ingenious promotor, audiences are now holding their breath for any sign that The Traitors will return for another cliff-hanger season.