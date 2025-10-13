Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: A Chilling, Victim-Centered Take on One of America’s Darkest Crimes

Based on official press notes from Universal Studio Group and NBC News Studios, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy offers a powerful and deeply human reimagining of one of the most disturbing true crime stories in American history .

Set to premiere on October 16, 2025, this limited 8-part crime drama takes audiences into the mind of the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who murdered at least 33 young men between 1972 and 1978. But unlike typical serial killer dramatizations, this version shifts the focus away from glorifying the killer and toward the victims, their families, and the investigators who lived through the aftermath .

Created, directed, and written by Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death, The Girl from Plainville), the series features Michael Chernus as Gacy, with Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, and Marin Ireland rounding out the cast. Chernus’s portrayal was chosen for his unnerving ability to capture Gacy’s ordinary charm, a quality that once allowed him to hide in plain sight .

The production leans on extensive factual research provided by NBC News Studios, which produced the acclaimed 2021 docuseries of the same name.

Filmed in Toronto, the creative team worked meticulously to recreate 1970s Illinois, including Gacy’s suburban Chicago home, rebuilt from archival photographs and blueprints to haunting accuracy. The crew’s attention to period details, from wardrobe to set design, gives the show an unsettling realism .

Beyond the crimes themselves, the show explores the systemic failures and societal prejudices that allowed Gacy to go undetected for years. It exposes how police in the 1970s dismissed missing person reports, especially when victims were runaways or part of marginalized communities. The inclusion of GLAAD as a consulting partner ensures sensitive and accurate depictions of queerness, masculinity, and youth vulnerability in that era .

The press notes reveal a clear mission: to remember the victims as real people, not statistics or case numbers, and to highlight how their families, law enforcement, and communities carried the trauma for decades. Macmanus hopes the show “redirects the narrative so it’s no longer about Gacy the clown” but about the young men whose lives were stolen .

As the release approaches, Devil in Disguise stands out as a true crime story with empathy at its core, blending strong performances, historical accuracy, and social awareness. It’s not a show about a killer’s power, it’s about the people who refused to let him erase their loved ones.

(Based on official press materials from Universal Studio Group and NBC News Studios.)