Quitting alcohol hardest, important decision of my life: Abhishek Kapoor

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has said that it’s been almost four years since he quit drinking alcohol and called it the hardest and most important decision of his life.

The director, known for films such as “Rock On!!,” “Kai Po Che,”, “Kedarnath” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, took to social media to share his thoughts on this transformative journey.

He said: “Almost 4 years since I Quit drinking alcohol. Hardest and the most important decision of my life. God knows the relationships is destroyed and opportunities are lost while often making an ass of myself in many a drunken benders.

“As a young man I didn’t know better but what’s important is to make the change when the realisation dawns. Sometimes one must destroy oneself only to rise again #4yearssober #sobriety #onedayatatime #papagotgrit.”

Abhishek Kapoor’s four-year milestone of sobriety not only underscores his dedication to a healthier lifestyle but also inspires those facing similar challenges. His openness fosters community and urges others to seek help.

The director is currently working on his next project, where he will be launching two new talents, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Raasha Thadani.