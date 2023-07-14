scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

R Balki: 'Ghoomer' is a tribute to sport, reservoir of human resilience

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Filmmaker R. Balki whose highly-anticipated film ‘Ghoomer’ will open the prestigious 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), said it’s a tribute to sport and the reservoir of human resilience.

The festival, known for its celebration of Indian cinema on an international platform, has consistently showcased exceptional films in the past, including blockbusters like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Neerja’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Dangal’, and ‘Baahubali’.

Adding to this illustrious lineup, ‘Ghoomer’ brings together an incredible ensemble cast under the expert direction of R Balki with Abhishek Bachchan at the forefront.

Talking about the same, Balki said: “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that ‘Ghoomer’ will be the opening film at the IFFM. It is a story of turning adversity into advantage.”

“Ghoomer is a tribute to sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG,” he added.

With Balki’s distinct directorial style and a stellar cast, including the talented Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, ‘Ghoomer’ is poised to leave an indelible mark on the festival.

–IANS

sp/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Oppenheimer' cast walkout of UK premiere in support of Hollywood strike
This May Also Interest You
News

'Oppenheimer' cast walkout of UK premiere in support of Hollywood strike

Technology

India’s 'Bahubali' rocket LVM3 lifts off with Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Musk invites users to find their dates on Twitter

News

Rohit Shetty on 'KKK 13': It's not a studio based show, so it becomes difficult

Technology

ViewSonic unveils OMNI VX28 series180 Hz gaming monitors with triple-certified anti-tearing technology

Technology

Lenovo Launches new 5G Tablet with 10.61-inch display in India

News

Mohanlal shares pictures from Wimbledon in London

Sports

US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya march into quarterfinals with easy wins

News

As 'Janam Janam Ke Saathi' goes off air, Sneha Jain says its difficult to find right kind of work

News

Jamie Foxx still 'not 100 per cent' better despite recent outings

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja loses her cool and snaps at Jiya, calls her 'slow poison'

Technology

Twitter starts paying hefty sums to creators via ads revenue sharing programme (Ld)

Technology

App by Indian researchers to help identify autistic children

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone in bold lipstick wearing stylish white sportswear

Sports

'He kept explaining to me how to bat on this wicket…': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals backing he got from Rohit Sharma

News

Sonali Bendre, Maleesha Kharwa ramp walk to tune of song 'Pretty Woman' on 'IBD 3'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Aashika Bhatia tells Bebika Dhurve about Elvish Yadav fat-shaming her in a roast

News

Ameesha Patel talks about reprising her character in 'Gadar 2': Sakeena runs through my veins

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US