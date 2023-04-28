scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Raazi' actor Vikas Shukla will reunite with Vicky, Meghna in 'Sam Bahadur'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Vikas Shukla, who is seen in ‘Jubilee’ and is best known for ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Bard of Blood’, ‘Hush Hush’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Omerta’, and many more is set to feature in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The actor will be seen reuniting with Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar in this film after ‘Raazi’.

Talking about how he landed into the role, he said: “I played a small role in the film ‘Raazi’ of a RAW agent. Meghna ma’am remembered me from there and 5 years later, she called me to test for this role. I think no work goes wasted and it helps you to fetch another work. So she tested me for the elder brotherof Sam Manekshaw, Fali and that’s how I landed the role.”

Describing his experience reuniting with Meghna, he shared: “She is absolutely an amazing human and a passionate filmmaker as all we know. Her body of work is just beyond the word. She is very specific about the characters’ looks and their appearance. Sam Bahadur is period drama based on Sam Manekshaw, so you can understand what kind of research and preparation it required. I was called multiple times for the look test even though I had a small portion there. So you can imagine.”

Sharing his experience reuniting with Vicky, he said: “Me and Vicky already worked in ‘Raazi’, but we didn’t get acquainted during that time. But in ‘Sam Bahadur’ we had scenes together. He is a fantastic actor and very down to earth. I’m looking forward to working with him on upcoming projects. Hopefully!”

Lastly, before signing off he spoke about his other upcoming projects: “I will also be seen in the film ‘Baramulla’, playing a cop in the film alongside Manav Kaul, Bhasa Sumbli, Shahid Latif, Mir Sarwar which is produced by Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios. And another film is ‘Incomplete Man’ with Sharib Hashmi which is about to release in a couple of months. In the film I played a gay character. It was quite challenging and interesting.”

–IANS

ila/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer brings in a new faction of Transformers
Next article
IPL 2023: KKR's Litton Das flies back to Bangladesh because of an urgent family medical emergency
This May Also Interest You
News

Jatin Goswami reveals how he bagged his role in 'Garmi'

Technology

Cloud storage giant Dropbox sacks 500 employees amid slowing growth

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vicky Kaushal flaunting his thumkas; Shehnaaz Gill’s cutest comment on his video

Sports

Kohli-Faf du Plessis' batting form will keep RCB in good stead in IPL 2023: Imran Tahir

News

Saiyami Kher reunited with Gulzar Saab after ‘Mirzya’

Sports

Wrestling mess: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic

News

Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty all set for 'Bad Boy' debut

Health & Lifestyle

Unicef calls for concerted efforts to address routine immunisation

Technology

Nothing gears up for industry-first Phone (2), to expand India offline footprint

Technology

YouTube TV rolls out 'major update' for Apple TV with improved picture quality

Sports

Indian women's blind cricket team to play first ever bilateral series with Nepal

Health & Lifestyle

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

Sports

Premier League: Newcastle strengthen grip on top-four as Spurs recover their pride

Technology

Now book hotels on MakeMyTrip with zero payment

Sports

USA Boxing announces termination of membership from IBA to join rival governing body

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins individual and compound mixed team gold

Sports

Injured Williamson could travel to India for ODI World Cup as mentor of New Zealand team

Health & Lifestyle

Artist gives 'rural Rajasthani look' to Virat Kohli, video goes viral

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US