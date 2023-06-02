scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Bandook Meri Laila’, ‘Mantoiyat’ and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ with actress Aroosa Khan, to promote their new single, ‘Phone Mila Ke’.

During the course of the episode, Raftaar will be seen completely bowled over by the performance from the contestant Akshay Pal and his team.

In the show, the contestants, along with their choreographers, will be paired with the young prodigies of ‘Super Dancer’ for the ‘Teen Ka Tadka’ challenge. ‘Tripling’ the energy on stage will be the amazing act by Akshay Pal, choreographer Vartika Jha and Amit Kumar on the track ‘Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo’.

The rapper complimented the contestant: “Akshay, you were brilliant before, brilliant now and will be brilliant in the future as well. Your sadness is only inside of you, not around you. Vartika, I saw you on social media for the first time and I was surprised, thinking if there were such trained dancers when I was starting, I would never have auditioned anywhere. Amit, you remind me of me, and you will go a long way. It was a beautiful collaboration that had all the elements. You guys were solid!”

Making it a special moment for Akshay, the rapper will also be seen lavishing praise on him for his dedication using his unique rap style, with a fire verse saying, “Chehre pe na rakh malaal, ek tehni tute toh naam badal daal, khud se na tu kar sawaal, tu kar kamaal, naya lakshay pal, Akshay Pal. Ladna teri fitrat hai, it’s so beautiful. I can learn from you.”

Talking about the performance, judge Geeta Kapur said: “Lagi lagi bijli lagi aur bohot kadakti hui lagi.”

She further added: “Akshay, Vartika and Amit, this is ‘Teen Ka Tadka’! You guys were so good together! I never felt at any point, that you were performing solo, you were working as a team, and that’s team work or ‘Team Ka Tadka’. Outstanding work, the choreography was brilliant. Vartika and Akshay, whatever is keeping you happy, please maintain that because you are growing. All 3 of you’ll were having fun and I enjoyed watching that.”

‘Teen Ka Tadka’ challenge on ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will air this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'
Next article
Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'
This May Also Interest You
News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

Sports

Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie

News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US