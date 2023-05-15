scorecardresearch
Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, May 15 (IANS) Actresses Raima and Riya Sen – the two daughters of Bengal who have always been in the limelight due to their grandmother Suchitra Sen and mother Moon Moon Sen, and later for their own acting skills, have expressed their interest in joining politics – in the future.

While Raima clearly mentioned a timeline for her to jump into the political arena, her younger sister, Riya has not given a clear answer. However, after Riya was seen joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi, speculations were rife that she might soon join the Congress.

Speaking to IANS, the Sen sisters, though they avoided revealing their political affiliations, conveyed their desire to be future politicians.

Raima said: “As of now, I am not joining politics and concentrating on my acting career, but yes, within the next 5 years, I have a wish to try my luck in politics too.”

Their mother, Moonmoon Sen, won from West Bengal’s Bankura Lok Sabha seat in 2014, but lost from Asansol in 2019 to Babul Supriyo, who incidentally later switched sides and joined the Trinamool Congress to become a minister in Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

“My mother suggested I enjoy acting for a few more years and then join politics,” Raima said.

Meanwhile, when Riya joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi in November last year, the buzz in the political spectrum was that she would join the Congress soon. Raima was also scheduled to take part in Bharat Jodo, but due to her shooting, she could not join the yatra.

“I have not seen the Bharat Jodo as a political one. It was something to unite the whole country. That is why I joined the yatra,” the younger Sen sister said.

“I also have an interest in politics but can’t say when and how things will happen.”

Raima and Riya refused to comment on their probability of joining Mamata Banerjee’s fold like their mother.

“Let us see how the situation unfolds,” Raima said.

Their father, Bharat Dev Varma, belongs to the royal family of Tripura. Another royal family scion and Tipra Motha party head Pradyot Bikram Manikya has been demanding a greater Tipraland for the indigenous people of Tripura.

Raima said, “We have heard about these political developments, but as we have little connection with Tripura currently, I cannot comment anything on this issue.”

On the work front, Raima is doing films and web series simultaneously. Apart from Kolkata, she has been busy working in Mumbai as well.

“I am doing more work in Mumbai now, but yes, Kolkata is my home, and whenever I get something exciting, I always look forward to acting in Tollywood,” she said.

On the other hand, Riya is doing movie “Death Tale” under Shawn Arranha’s direction, and it is scheduled to release on July 1.

–IANS

tdr/vd

