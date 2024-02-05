Rajkumar Santoshi: 'Lahore 1947' is a reunion with most talented people

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Director Rajkumar Santoshi has opened up on the mega collaboration with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol for his next directorial ‘Lahore 1947’, calling it a special reunion of the most talented people.

The upcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947’ produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions is the periodic film, which boasts most prominent and creative names in the entertainment industry.

The trio — Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny and Aamir are teaming up for the first time for this film.

Talking about the great collaboration, Rajkumar shared: ” ‘Lahore 1947’ is a very special film, emotionally attached and a very important project in my career. Also, it’s a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, and this time he is collaborating as a producer.”

“On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, and ‘Ghatak’. For a film of this magnitude, I can’t think of anyone other than AR Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now,” said the ‘Pukar’ director.

Rajkumar added: “Javed Akhtar and I have shared a very good bond with each other for many years, having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon.”

