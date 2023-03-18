scorecardresearch
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza recalled their initial years in the industry and how they struggled to establish themselves.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza recalled their initial years in the industry and how they struggled to establish themselves. While Rajkummar started by doing advertisements, Dia used to work as a background dancer for well-known choreographer Raju Sundaram.

As both Rajkummar and Dia appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, they talked about their movies and the challenges faced by them in the initial years of their career.

Rajkummar, who is known for his movies such as ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’, ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Trapped’, ‘Newton’, among others, said: “When I came to Mumbai back in 2003, I had done 3-4 ad films where there were about 150 people for the montage shoot, and I was one of them. So, I have done many such ads and roles at the start of my career.”

On the other hand, Dia, popular for her roles in ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, ‘Dus’, ‘Lahe Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Sanju’, and many more, while talking about her initial days in showbiz, said: “I was a background dancer in a song choreographed by Raju Sundaram, Prabhudeva’s brother. And with the money I received after the shoot, I used it for shooting my first portfolio for my future assignments.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

